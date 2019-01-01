Wayback machine online downloader with CMS.

If you are first here and did not see how our system works we have prepared a test recovery for you.
To see the recovery locally without using hosting, we recommend installing XAMPP server on your computer. During installation, you only need to select Apache and PHP.
Restore prices
Website has
up to 200 files
You can restore websites up to 200 files for free. You can restore as many websites as you want and there is no limitation on features.
FREE
Website has
201-1200 files
Most of the websites that restore our users contain up to 1000 files and cost less than $4.
$5/1000 files
Website has
more than 1200 files
If a required website has more than 1200 files, then each next thousand will cost you only half a dollar.
$0.5/1000 files
Website downloader and Content Management System (CMS) existing site converter.
Download an entire live website - 200 files free! Ability to download .onion sites!
Sometimes you can see this "Video unavailable" message from Youtube. Usually it means that Youtube has deleted this video from their server. But there is an easy way how to get it from the Wayback Machine. Firstly, you need a Youtube video link. It looks like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vpS_-nN3JM The last symbols after watch?v= is a code of the video.
If you are making a PBN (Private Blog Network) , then you probably didn’t really want other webmasters to know where you get your backlinks. A large number of services are involved in backlink and keyword analysis, the most famous of which are Majestic, Ahrefs, Semrush. All of them have their own bots that can be blocked. One way is to write Disallow rules for these bots in the robots.txt file, but then this file will be visible to everyone, and this may turn out to be one of the footprints by which you can identify the website as a part of your PBN.
Choosing “BEFORE” limit when restoring websites from archive.org. When domain expires, domain provider or hoster’s parking page may appear. When entering such a page, the Internet Archive will save it as fully operational one, displaying the relevant information on the calendar. If you restore a website from the calendar by such a date, then instead of a normal page will see that mentioned parking page. How can I avoid such a problem and find out the working date of all website pages in order to restore it?
In the previous article we examined archive.org operation, and in this article we will talk about a very important stage of site restoring from the Wayback Machine that relates to domain preparation for restoring. This step gives confidence that you will restore the maximum content on your website.
Web Archive Interface: Instructions for the Summary, Explore, and Site map tools. For reference: Archive.org (Wayback Machine - Internet Archive) was created by Brewster Cale in 1996 about at the same time when he founded Alexa Internet, a company that collects statistics on website traffic. In October of that year, company started archiving and storing copies of web pages.