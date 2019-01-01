Restore from Web Archive Download a website Archivarix CMS Wordpress plugin

Wayback machine online downloader with CMS.

Restore a fully functional copy of the site - 200 files for free!

Just the domain name, without www. This is a required field.
Better in a short format. For example, 201905 (means end of May 2019). If not filled in, we get the latest available content.
Attention! You set the time period too narrow. We recommend leaving this field empty.
The same format as with "To timestamp". If not set in very rare cases you can get some extra content from the ancient versions. We recommend to leave this empty.
It is important to use a working e-mail.
You can change/remove embedded options manually by editing rules in .htaccess file or changing variables values in a php-script that shows the website content.

Restore prices

Website has

up to 200 files

  • You can restore websites up to 200 files for free. You can restore as many websites as you want and there is no limitation on features.

FREE

Website has

201-1200 files

  • Most of the websites that restore our users contain up to 1000 files and cost less than $4.

$5/1000 files

Website has

more than 1200 files

  • If a required website has more than 1200 files, then each next thousand will cost you only half a dollar.

$0.5/1000 files

Website downloader and Content Management System (CMS) existing site converter.

Ability to download .onion sites!

Latest Blog Articles:

How to recover deleted YouTube videos?

Sometimes you can see this "Video unavailable" message from Youtube. Usually it means that Youtube has deleted this video from their server. But there is an easy way how to get it from the Wayback Machine. Firstly, you need a Youtube video link. It looks like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vpS_-nN3JM  The last symbols after watch?v= is a code of the video.
How to hide your backlinks from competitors?

If you are making a PBN (Private Blog Network) , then you probably didn’t really want other webmasters to know where you get your backlinks. A large number of services are involved in backlink and keyword analysis, the most famous of which are Majestic, Ahrefs, Semrush. All of them have their own bots that can be blocked. One way is to write Disallow rules for these bots in the robots.txt file, but then this file will be visible to everyone, and this may turn out to be one of the footprints by which you can identify the website as a part of your PBN.
How to restore websites from the Web Archive - archive.org. Part 3

Choosing “BEFORE” limit when restoring websites from archive.org. When domain expires, domain provider or hoster’s parking page may appear. When entering such a page, the Internet Archive will save it as fully operational one, displaying the relevant information on the calendar. If you restore a website from the calendar by such a date, then instead of a normal page will see that mentioned parking page. How can I avoid such a problem and find out the working date of all website pages in order to restore it?
How to restore websites from the Web Archive - archive.org. Part 2

In the previous article we examined archive.org operation, and in this article we will talk about a very important stage of site restoring from the Wayback Machine that relates to domain preparation for restoring. This step gives confidence that you will restore the maximum content on your website.
How to restore websites from the Web Archive - archive.org. Part 1

Web Archive Interface: Instructions for the Summary, Explore, and Site map tools. For reference: Archive.org (Wayback Machine - Internet Archive) was created by Brewster Cale in 1996 about at the same time when he founded Alexa Internet, a company that collects statistics on website traffic. In October of that year, company started archiving and storing copies of web pages.
